Again, Agip’s gas pipeline in Bayelsa vandalised, set on fire

NAN reports that the vandalised point, located within Okaka and Azikoro in Yenagoa Local Government Area, was engulfed by fire on Wednesday.

Mr Idris Musa, Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), confirmed the incident to NAN on Thursday.

The spills response agency had on March 30 said that its investigations revealed a rising spate of sabotage-induced oil and gas leaks at oil fields in Bayelsa.

Musa had raised the alarm that three sabotage incidents had occurred on oil and gas facilities in Bayelsa within one week and advised operators to reinforce surveillance.

The NOSDRA boss explained that shortly after fixing the gas pipeline a few days ago, vandals blew it up and it went up in flames.

“The Nigerian Agip Oil Company is working actively to depressurize the pipeline in order to effect repairs on it,” Musa said.

Officials of NAOC declined to comment on the incident and negligence of the regulator’s advice to intensify surveillance on the asset when contacted for response by a NAN Correspondent.