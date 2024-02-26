After stampedes claimed 7 lives, Customs suspends sale of seized food items
During last Friday's disbursement exercise, seven people died in stampedes.
The spokesperson for the NCS, Abdullahi Maiwada, announced this development in a statement on Monday, February 26, 2024.
As part of the measures to address the high prices of food in the country, the Customs had invited members of the public to its office in Yaba to buy bags of rice at a discounted price of ₦10,000.
Unfortunately, during the disbursement exercise, seven people died in stampedes due to the poor coordination of the exercise.
