After stampedes claimed 7 lives, Customs suspends sale of seized food items

Bayo Wahab

During last Friday's disbursement exercise, seven people died in stampedes.

Picture of the rice distribution by the Nigerian Customs Service in Lagos on Friday [NAN]
Picture of the rice distribution by the Nigerian Customs Service in Lagos on Friday [NAN]

The spokesperson for the NCS, Abdullahi Maiwada, announced this development in a statement on Monday, February 26, 2024.

As part of the measures to address the high prices of food in the country, the Customs had invited members of the public to its office in Yaba to buy bags of rice at a discounted price of ₦10,000.

Unfortunately, during the disbursement exercise, seven people died in stampedes due to the poor coordination of the exercise.

Details later…

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

