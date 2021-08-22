After spending 46 days in captivity, Baptist school students reunite with their parents

The students, who spent 46 days in captivity reunited with their families amid tears on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

The parents of the students were prevented from speaking with journalists by officials of the Baptist church.

While addressing the press, Israel Akanji, president of the Nigerian Baptist Convention said 63 of the students are still with their abductors.

“Although the number was smaller than what we were expecting because we had 78 children out there. They had earlier given us 15, that means 63 to come.

“But in everything, God said we should give thanks and we are giving thanks for what he has done. We are trusting that the same God who has brought these 15 out is going to help us to receive the other 63.

“We have great hope in God, we will keep praying and asking God for help,” he said.