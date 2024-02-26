ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

After Pulse report, Lagos Govt starts paying basic school teachers full wage award

Bayo Wahab

Until last Friday, the LASG had been paying primary school teachers ₦20,000 instead of ₦35,000 as wage award since December 2023.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a classroom with pupils. [The Realm News}
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a classroom with pupils. [The Realm News}

Recommended articles

The basic school teachers started receiving the money two weeks after a Pulse report exposed how the state government subjected primary school teachers to discrimination while their counterparts in secondary schools enjoyed better treatment.

It would be recalled that in December 2023, the state government in a memo signed by Bode Agoro, the state Head of Service, promised to pay ₦35,000 wage award (palliative) to all civil servants in the state alongside their December salary and bonus.

Pending the review of the national minimum wage, civil servants are to receive the ₦35,000 palliative for six months, starting from December 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadly, while all workers in the state received the full amount promised on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, primary school teachers were paid ₦20,000.

The teachers were again shortchanged when the January salary was paid while civil servants in other parastatals including secondary school teachers received ₦35,000.

However, two weeks after the report highlighted the suffering of basic school teachers in Lagos and the sustained discrimination against them, the state government paid them their full wage award in February.

Shortly after receiving the payment on Friday, February 23, 2024, one of the teachers who earlier spoke to Pulse on the condition of anonymity announced the development saying, ‘The payment has been effected.’

Another state worker, who teaches at a primary school in the Ojo area of the state also confirmed the development via a Whatsapp message.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “The LASG has finally paid us ₦35k as WAGE ALLOWANCE for February 2024.”

The teachers, however, called on the government to pay the arrears since they didn’t receive the full wage award in December and January.

While they considered payment of the full wage award as a respite, the teachers urged the Lagos State Government to pay the arrears for the two months they were shortchanged.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Man sets himself ablaze outside Israel's Washington DC embassy in apparent protest

Man sets himself ablaze outside Israel's Washington DC embassy in apparent protest

Wife of Kebbi Governor boosts women entrepreneurs with ₦10 million donation

Wife of Kebbi Governor boosts women entrepreneurs with ₦10 million donation

Army can crush troublemakers disturbing the peace of Nigeria - Sule

Army can crush troublemakers disturbing the peace of Nigeria - Sule

NLC President Ajaero alleges plot to incite violence against protesters

NLC President Ajaero alleges plot to incite violence against protesters

After Pulse report, Lagos Govt starts paying basic school teachers full wage award

After Pulse report, Lagos Govt starts paying basic school teachers full wage award

Military says there's no fear of a coup against Tinubu

Military says there's no fear of a coup against Tinubu

APC accuses Fubara of delaying resolutions offered by Tinubu in Rivers crisis

APC accuses Fubara of delaying resolutions offered by Tinubu in Rivers crisis

We don't have answers to all problems but we'll do our best - Tinubu

We don't have answers to all problems but we'll do our best - Tinubu

Fire razes FCT minister's private residence

Fire razes FCT minister's private residence

Pulse Sports

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Petroleum transporters vow to go on strike if their demands are not addressed. [BusinessDay]

NARTO directs petroleum transporters to commence strike over high cost of operations

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Channels TV)

Presidency denies Atiku's claims on economy, cautions against negative assumptions

Critics argue that President Tinubu's trips are extravagant and unnecessary, especially considering Nigeria's current economic climate. [Presidency]

Tinubu spends 71 days outside Nigeria during first 9 months in office

RCCG prayer walk [DailyTimes]

Redeemed Church members rally on streets for national healing via prayer