After 2-year ‘lockdown’, Buhari to receive FCT residents on Sallah homage

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Presidency says the traditional Sallah homage to the President by the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja returns to the Aso Rock Villa two years after lockdown to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Muhammadu Buhari served a group of physically-challenged Nigerians at Iftar dinner at the State House [NGRPresident]
The President’s media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this development in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

”Though this is a sign of the return to normalcy as infection rates fall to their lowest, those coming on invitation are still required to wear face masks and undergo the linear COVID-19 test at the State House Conference Centre to obtain a negative test result as condition for admittance to the event.

”President Muhammadu Buhari is set to receive the visitors, numbering about 100 at the New State House Banquet Hall at 3:00pm on Sallah Day (Sunday or Monday), itself to be determined by moon sighting to be announced by Islamic authorities in the country,” Shehu stated.

According to the presidential aide, invited Guests for the event, will be led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello.

He said the guests include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Head of Service, the Senator and House members from the territory, leadership of the FCT Judiciary and members of the cabinet.

Others are, Service Chiefs and heads of security agencies, Muslim and Christian leaderships in the FCT, Council Chairmen, Traditional Rulers and others who received invitations as listed on the manifest.

