Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Mubi in Adamawa state, Ahijo Muhammad, who was kidnapped two weeks ago has reportedly regained freedom.

Adamawa police command has confirmed the rescue of the police officer.

The command’s spokesman, Sulaiman Nguroje told NAN that Muhammad was rescued on Saturday evening by police operation puff ader/operation farauta in Mubi.

“DSP Ahijo Muhammad, DPO Mubi North, was rescued from the hands of his abductors unharmed and healthy.

”The Command Anti Kidnap Unit is now investigating the matter with a view to arresting the fled kidnappers,” he said.

The police boss was abducted by gunmen when he was travelling from Yola to Mubi.