After participating in the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Japan, President Muhammadu Buhari has departed the country for Nigeria.

According to his aide on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, Buhari departed Yokohama, Japan for Abuja on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Ahmad in a tweet said, “After the successful participation in the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (#TICAD7) President @MBuhari has departed Yokohama, Japan for Abuja.”

President Buhari left Nigeria on Sunday, August 25, 2019, to participate at the International Conference on African Development themed “Africa and Yokohama, Sharing Passion for the Future.”

At the conference, the President wooed investors, saying Nigeria offers attractive investment opportunities with some of the highest “Returns-on-Investment’’.

President Buhari, who presented Nigeria’s Statement at Plenary Session Three on “Public-Private Business Dialogue” at the seventh TICAD7, assured potential investors of good returns as a result of ongoing reform measures taken by his administration.

He identified power, transportation, infrastructure, maritime/shipping, agro-processing, mining, manufacturing, petro-chemicals, food processing and textiles among others, as “key drivers to the diversification” of the Nigerian economy as well as “priority areas that will drive our Economic Agenda.”

The President, therefore, maintained that he looked forward to “welcoming prospective investors to Nigeria.”