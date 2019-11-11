With the theme of the 2019 African Youth Day tagged “1 Million by 2021: Count Me In’, the event will take center stage in the nation’s capital on Tuesday, November 12 at Edmunds Multi-Purpose Events Centre, Dabras Hotel, Plot 80 Aminu Kano Crescent, Opposite HYD Filling Station Wuse 2, Abuja by 9am.

The Permanent-Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Olusade Olusola, while briefing newsmen in Abuja ahead of this year’s edition, stated that the ministry has geared up preparations for a successful event, while calling on Nigerian youth to shun social vices and embrace the government initiative to increase and strengthen youth participation and partnerships.

“The celebration of African Youth Day aims to increase awareness of, commitment to and investment in youth; increase and strengthen youth participation and partnerships, as well as increase intercultural exchanges and understanding among young people.”

“The programs lined up for this 2019 Africa Youth DAY celebration includes youth interactive session with the minister which will culminate in the launching of the ‘Pocket Size Edition’ of the national Youth Policy (NYP) 2019-2023 and A Panel Discussion on the NYP and theme of the 2019 African Youth Day “1 Million by 2021: Count Me In’ on Education, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Engagement is under-pinned by a firm foundation of strategic partnerships among stakeholders, and acknowledges young people beneficiaries and partners”.

According to him “In acknowledging that young people are at the very heart of Africa’s development agenda, the 2019 Africa Youth Month (AYM) theme is a clarion call to all youth development stakeholders – governments, international organizations, development partners, private sector, civil society, and all African youth on the continent and in the diaspora – to stand up and be counted as drivers of the 1 Million by 2021 Initiative towards youth empowerment”.

Signed: Media Office of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development.

