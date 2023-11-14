ADVERTISEMENT
Affiliates of NLC, TUC Lagos embark on indefinite nationwide strike

News Agency Of Nigeria

The decision was made due to alleged failure of FG to address issues affecting workers, such as the minimum wage, insecurity, corruption, and poor governance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos reports that the National Executive Council meeting of the labour unions, held on November 13, 2023, in Abuja, had resolved to embark on the strike.

The decision was due to the alleged failure of the Federal Government to address issues affecting workers, such as the minimum wage, insecurity, corruption, and poor governance.

Also, both unions had made some demands, which the government had allegedly failed to address following the recent crisis in Imo that resulted in the alleged brutalisation of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, and other members of the labour unions.

Meanwhile, the government on November 13, warned both unions against embarking on their planned strike action, saying it would amount to contempt of court. The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, in a statement, said the government had obtained a restraining order from the National Industrial Court of Nigeria barring the unions from going ahead with the strike.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General, Nigeria Union of Railway Workers, Segun Esan, told NAN that the union was involved in the strike and no train was running as a result.

“In effect, therefore, all the workers of Nigerian Railway are duty-bound to join the nationwide strike action from zero-zero hour of Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 by staying back at home and away from their offices.

“All the offices, stations, workshops, and entire premises of the Corporation remain locked and inaccessible from zero-zero hour of Tuesday, 14 November, 2023, till otherwise directed by the Congress,” Esan said.

Also, the President, Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions, Oluwole Olusoji, said advice had been sent out to members on compliance. He said that members had been advised to ensure the safeguard of lives and property from people who might be used to take undue advantage of the situation.

“We will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds," Olusoji said.

