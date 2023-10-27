ADVERTISEMENT
Afenifere wants governors to show more efforts at integrating South West states

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abdulrauf urged youths of Lagos origin to join the group and embrace its programmes, adding that Yoruba youths should embrace Yoruba values and culture.

The Acting Publicity Secretary of the group, Ayodeji Abdulrauf, made the call in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

According to him, the group was initiated as a social, cultural and economic platform to promote and protect the interests of Yoruba people.

“We have a policy document that we have already delivered to the governors of south-west states, and our expectation from them is to integrate the states,” he said.

He urged that the state governments should also protect the interests of others residing in the states.

According to him, the group will not relent in constructive criticism of government policies, adding that it was non-partisan but interested in national development.

Abdulrauf urged youths of Lagos origin to join the group and embrace its programmes, adding that Yoruba youths should embrace Yoruba values and culture.

He said that ARG had branches in all Yoruba-speaking states, including Kwara and Kogi, as well as in Cotonou.

News Agency Of Nigeria
