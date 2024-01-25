ADVERTISEMENT
Afenifere scraps Pa Ayo Adebanjo's acting leader role, deputy position

Ima Elijah

Notably, the positions of acting leader and deputy leader have been officially abrogated.

Pa Ayo Adebanjo. (Daily Trust)
Pa Ayo Adebanjo. (Daily Trust)

This decision was revealed in a communique issued at the conclusion of the organisation's general meeting held in Akure, the capital of Ondo State, on Wednesday, January 24, 2023.

Ayo Adebanjo, the former acting leader of Afenifere, served in the capacity until the recent decision to scrap the roles, a move described by the group as necessary "to reposition and rejuvenate" its structure.

According to the communique, the responsibilities and authority of advising Afenifere will now rest with the Afenifere Elders Caucus, composed of 21 distinguished members.

Reuben Fasoranti has been appointed as the chairman of the elders caucus, with other members including prominent figures such as Olu Falae, C O Adebayo, Femi Okunrounmu, Seinde Arogbofa, Kofo Bucknor Akerele, Ayo Ladigbolu, Alani Akinrinade, Olu Bajowa, Bolaji Akinyemi, Banji Akintoye, and S A J Ibikunle, among others.

Expressing solidarity with affected communities, Afenifere extended condolences to the people of Oyo following an explosion in the state and to the residents of Plateau over attacks by bandits.

The organisation underscored the urgency of revisiting the security architecture of the country to ensure the safety and freedom of Nigerians.

Afenifere recommended empowering states and local government councils to establish their own police services, asserting that such measures could significantly curb the incidents of kidnapping and banditry plaguing the nation.

Afenifere called for a comprehensive restructuring of Nigeria and urged President Bola Tinubu to initiate the process promptly.

Additionally, the group appealed to the federal government to implement measures that would bolster the value of the naira, reduce energy costs through local petroleum production, and ensure a consistent electricity supply.

