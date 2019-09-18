Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere has said that the office of the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has been rendered useless and irrelevant.

The group’s spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin said the situation is being studied saying it would be too early to speculate that the office of Osinbajo is being diminished.

Speaking to Punch in an interview on Wednesday, September 17, 2019, Odumakin said Afenifere is watching and studying the situation to know if the Vice President’s ‘ordeal’ was as a result of permutations ahead of 2023 elections or because of abuse of office of the part of the VP.

He said, “We are watching as events unfold. We are studying the situation, but we must also not muddle up issues.

“For now, we will not jump into any premature conclusion that this is about 2023 alone.

“We will need more information to know whether it is political or whether there was abuse of office or process.

“But the barrage of the last 48 hours shows that there is something wrong.

“We will wait to have all the facts because we don’t want to say a Yoruba man is being attacked.

“They may have had a justifiable reason to do so; but we are taking note of every development and at the appropriate time, we will make our position known.

“But clearly, what has happened is that the VP’s office has been rendered impotent, useless and irrelevant.”

Recall that on Monday, September 15, 2019, President Muhammad Buhari constituted another economic team to replace the economic management headed by the Vice President.

Following the announcement of the Economic Advisory Council, which the presidency said would report directly to President Muhammadu Buhari, rumours of a discord between the president and his vice have been making the round.

Meanwhile, Mr Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President has described reports about alleged abuse of office by Osinbajo as false and misleading.