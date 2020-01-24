Afenifere, Yoruba socio-political organisation says Alhaji Fatai Yusuf aka Oko Oloyun was murdered in an area it described as a notorious axis of Fulani bandits.

Yusuf was shot dead on Thursday, January 23, 2020, when he was returning from an outing along Eruwa-Igboora Road in the Ibarapa Central area of Oyo State.

Following the assassination of the trado-medical expert, the Oyo Police Command has linked his death to an alleged fraud he discovered in his Lagos office.

But Afenifere believes the police is attempting to divert public attention, instead of admitting that Yusuf was murdered in an area it described as “a notorious axis of Fulani bandits”.

Yinka Odumakin accuses Police of diverting attention over Oko Oloyun's death. (Punch)

In a statement on Friday, the group’s national publicity secretary, Yinka Odumakin accused the police of rushing to the press “to say he discovered fraud in his office before the incident without carrying out any investigation.”

The statement reads in part, “The attention of Afenifere has been called to the brutal murder of Oko Oloyun in the continued sad and long story of insecurity in Yoruba land. We pray for the repose of the soul of the gentleman and we promise to take keen interest in the investigations into the dastardly act.

“Smarting from the abandoned investigation into the July 12, 2019 murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin’s murder we urge the police not to attempt another cover — up on this murder. We say this because we have noted the rushed statement of the police suggesting a desperate attempt to divert attention from the fact that the Eruwa-Igbo Ora route on which he was killed is a notorious axis of Fulani bandits.

“The police rushing to the press unprofessionally to say he discovered fraud in his office before the incident without carrying out any investigation may foreclose other possible leads. Every life of a human being is precious to us and this is another test to the capacity of the Nigerian police seriously challenged at the moment.”