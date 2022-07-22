Afenifere kicks against reintroduction of National Water Resources Bill

The bill, which was introduced and rejected by the lawmakers during the 8th Assembly following public outcry, was reintroduced in the current 9th National Assembly in 2020 but faced adverse reaction from Nigerians, forcing the National Assembly to step it down.

Afenifere, in a statement issued at the end of its Caucus meeting on Friday in Akure by Mr Remi Olayiwola, the Publicity Secretary, said the reintroduction of the bill was an insult to Nigerians from all the geopolitical divide.

The association urged all the traditional rulers and political leaders from the state to work relentlessly against the bill.

“For the umpteenth time, a bill tagged the National Water Resources Bill, seeking to take over all inter-state rivers, and hydrological territory in all parts of the country has been tabled before the House of Representatives.

“Here is a Bill that had on two occasions in the 8th and 9th Assemblies failed to stand the test of time.

“Why should there be the desperation to bring the same Bill back to the House? It is simply another unholy way to enslave the people of this country,” Afenifere stated.

On the implication of the Water Resources Bill on the people, the association noted that states of the federation stand the risk of losing their identities and rights to the Federal Government.

According to the association, while majority of the people are requesting for more decentralisation of government, the bill is seeking for more responsibilities for the Federal Government.

Afenifere noted that the National Water Resources Bill would have negative consequences and was a “cunny actions being cleverly foisted on the nation, which must be resisted by well-meaning Nigerians.”