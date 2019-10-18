The African Development Bank (AfDB) on Friday, inaugurated its public information centre in Abuja to provide structured access to the bank’s operations in Nigeria and across Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the centre is named “Leopold Senghor Public Information Centre of the Nigeria Country Department, African Development Bank’’.

Inaugurating the centre, Mr Ebrima Faal, Director for the Nigeria Country Office, said that it would serve as a resourceful space for the productive research on African development matters.

He described the centre as a veritable repository of knowledge, characterised by its comprehensive collection of both physical and online information resources.

“The information centre provides structured access to the bank’s operations in Nigeria and across Africa by making available relevant information on the bank`s role in policy dialogue and the development sector in Africa,” he said.

The director explained that relying on response to user’s request, the information centre would select, acquire, store and retrieve information that are critical in providing the needed tools to transform Africa.

“The AfDB is stepping up development in Africa by focusing on five priorities that are crucial for accelerated economic transformation.

“They are the “High 5s’’: Light up and power Africa, Feed Africa, Industrialise Africa, Integrate Africa, and Improve the quality of life for the people of Africa,’’ Faal said.

He urged the public, especially academia, journalists, researchers, consultants, the Nigerian government as well as new employees of the bank to access the service via email (info.rdng@afdb.org), twitter handle @ AFDB_RDNG or call +234 (9) 7002095.

Faal assured that requests would be responded to within 24 hours.

“The bank opens its door for you to share and contribute to strengthening of Nigeria’s knowledge base centre of the African Development Bank’s,’’ Faal said.

He emphasised that the centre would play a critical role in increasing the visibility, credibility and accurate understanding of the bank’s operations.

Faal said that it would also stimulate public debate and broaden understanding of development issues.

The director said it would also increase the influence of the bank on development policy as well as enhance transparency and accountability in the development process.