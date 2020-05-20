Ogu disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Aba.

He said that apart from the Osisioma interchange project, the state was still planning out the construction of 37 road projects across the state which was being funded by the AFDB.

“That of African Development Bank is on course; there are about 37 roads that are funded by AFDB and the projects have phases.

“We have passed the first phase which is getting approval for the projects to take off, while the second phase is the actual design for the roads.

“The bank gave Abia state a grant of 1.7 million dollars for the designs of the roads. They ought to come for the design inspection.

“We have recruited consultants that will do the design, but it is still this COVID-19 that’s keeping them.

“When the design is completed, it will be sent to them for approval and they will release the money for the actual construction,” he said.

Ogu said that when there would be free movement, the bank’s personnel would pay Abia a visit to supervise the progress of the project.

He said that the Abia State University Teaching Hospital road was also being worked on by the China Zhonghau Construction company handling the flyover.

He said the state’s agreement with the contractor China Zhonghau was that the dry season would ensure that the road was completed before the end of the year.

He said that no one could tell when the road and some others would be completed because of the hitches caused by the COVID-19 infections.

Ogu said that before the year ends, the descent and the ascent of Osisioma interchange would be completed as work was still going on at the site in spite of COVID-19 challenges.