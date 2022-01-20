RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

AFCON: Nigeria looks forward to 7 wins, Buhari tells Super Eagles

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Super Eagles of Nigeria for keeping hope alive in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon by winning all their group matches.

President Buhari watching Super Eagles (FC Naija)

The president, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja saluted the Eagles for advancing to the second round of the tournament in grand style.

The president urged the Austin Eguavoen-led team to maintain and even surpass the terrific form that made them leaders in the group stage, as ”Nigeria hopefully looks forward to a total of seven emphatic wins in this competition.”

According to him, the positive reputation of good sportsmanship the traveling fans, sportswriters and the football team have demonstrated in Cameroon will continue to enliven the importance of sports.

He said this was particularly football, as an enabler of development, peace, tolerance, friendship and cooperation.

The president wished the Super Eagles the very best.

He pledged that his administration would continue to support the efforts of international, regional and national football organisations to use the sport as a tool to build a better and peaceful world.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that goals from Sadiq Umar (56th minute) and William Troost-Ekong (77th minute) gave the Super Eagles a 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau in their final Group D fixture at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

