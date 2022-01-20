AFCON: Nigeria looks forward to 7 wins, Buhari tells Super Eagles

The president urged the Austin Eguavoen-led team to maintain and even surpass the terrific form that made them leaders in the group stage, as ”Nigeria hopefully looks forward to a total of seven emphatic wins in this competition.”

According to him, the positive reputation of good sportsmanship the traveling fans, sportswriters and the football team have demonstrated in Cameroon will continue to enliven the importance of sports.

He said this was particularly football, as an enabler of development, peace, tolerance, friendship and cooperation.

The president wished the Super Eagles the very best.

He pledged that his administration would continue to support the efforts of international, regional and national football organisations to use the sport as a tool to build a better and peaceful world.