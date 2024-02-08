KWASU deputy bursar dies after watching Super Eagles AFCON match
The deceased was reported to have died shortly after watching the extra time of the Nigeria-South Africa match at a sports centre in the Sango area very close to his house.
The Acting Director, University Relations, Dr Saeedat Aliyu, confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Thursday.
Aliyu said Abdullahi died on Wednesday evening and was buried according to Islamic rites on Thursday morning.
He was rushed to a private hospital in the area when he felt uncomfortable.
