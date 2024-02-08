ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

KWASU deputy bursar dies after watching Super Eagles AFCON match

News Agency Of Nigeria

The deceased was reported to have died shortly after watching the extra time of the Nigeria-South Africa match at a sports centre in the Sango area very close to his house.

Ayuba Abdullahi
Ayuba Abdullahi

Recommended articles

The Acting Director, University Relations, Dr Saeedat Aliyu, confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Thursday.

Aliyu said Abdullahi died on Wednesday evening and was buried according to Islamic rites on Thursday morning.

The deceased was reported to have died shortly after watching the extra time of the Nigeria-South Africa match at a sports centre in the Sango area very close to his house.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was rushed to a private hospital in the area when he felt uncomfortable.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We want to watch AFCON final, Aba fans beg electricity company

We want to watch AFCON final, Aba fans beg electricity company

KWASU deputy bursar dies after watching Super Eagles AFCON match

KWASU deputy bursar dies after watching Super Eagles AFCON match

Tinubu directs immediate release of maize, millet, garri amid rising food prices

Tinubu directs immediate release of maize, millet, garri amid rising food prices

My daughter is qualified to work in CBN - Ndume tackles Cardoso again

My daughter is qualified to work in CBN - Ndume tackles Cardoso again

Osun Police warn intending protesters of rising cost of living to be peaceful

Osun Police warn intending protesters of rising cost of living to be peaceful

JUST IN: Glo, MTN resolve interconnect debt dispute

JUST IN: Glo, MTN resolve interconnect debt dispute

Kano residents stage peaceful protest over high cost of living

Kano residents stage peaceful protest over high cost of living

Ganduje assures APC aspirants of credible primaries for Edo guber poll

Ganduje assures APC aspirants of credible primaries for Edo guber poll

Niger Gov orders release of 25 people arrested for protesting economic hardship

Niger Gov orders release of 25 people arrested for protesting economic hardship

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Vice President Kashim Shettima [Presidency]

VP Shettima's stepmother, Hauwa Kormi passes away at 69

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa approves ₦1bn for construction of UNIMED Senate building

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo. [Twitter:lABOURp]

Petrol marketers write Soludo again over ₦900m debt owed members in Anambra