AFCON Final: Lagos White Cap Chief turns to shrine to pray for Super Eagles

News Agency Of Nigeria

The white cap chief specially offered prayers to gods for President Tinubu for wisdom and understanding to solve all the teething problems facing the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria and the hosts of the 2023 AFCON Cote d’Ivoire will clash in the final of the competition at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Ebimpe, Abidjan, on Sunday at 9.00 p.m.

Aderibigbe-Ajose, the Opeluwa Onido of Lagos offered the special prayers at an ancestral shrine located at his palace in Ilogbo, Apapa Road, Lagos.

He offered the prayers before a news conference on the traditional tussle over the Elegba Festival in Lagos Mainland between the Oloto stool and Opeluwa Onido Chieftaincy House in Lagos.

The head of white cap chiefs of Lagos said that the Nigerian national football team must clinch the trophy to honour President Bola Tinubu.

“AFCON final clash with Cote D’Ivoire is tomorrow, we are here to pray for our ancestors to grant Super Eagles victory in honour of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“We want this trophy, we want this cup, we pray God to grant us victory in the match. Our ancestors will do it for us,” Aderibigbe-Ajose, also the Olori Oluwo, said.

NAN reports that the president of the Confederation of African Football Federations, CAF, Patrice Motsepe, has revealed that Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu will be attending the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The white cap chief specially offered prayers to gods for President Tinubu for wisdom and understanding to solve all the teething problems facing the nation.

He, however, urged Nigerians, especially the Yorubas, to be patient with Tinubu, praying to gods to grant the President all he needed to turn around the nation.

Aderibigbe-Ajose urged Yorubas to pray for Tinubu’s success, rather than expressing anger and complaining.

“Be full of prayers for him instead of getting angry. He cannot solve the nation’s problem in a hurry. God will lead him,” he said.

Aderibigbe-Ajose also prayed for Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the shrine for a more impactful administration.

News Agency Of Nigeria

