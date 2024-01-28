ADVERTISEMENT
AFCON 2023: Kano fans hail Super Eagles' victory over Cameroon

News Agency Of Nigeria

Garko further said that the players proved to others that Nigeria are worthy African champion.

AFCON 2023: Kano fans hail Super Eagles victory over Cameroon
AFCON 2023: Kano fans hail Super Eagles victory over Cameroon [Twitter:@NFF]

The win helped Nigeria to book a quarter-final ticket at the ongoing competition in Côte D’Ivoire.

Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman scored a brace (36th, 90th minutes) to assure Super Eagles a place in the quarter-finals.

Assistant Secretary of SWAN, Muzammil Yola who congratulated the Super Eagles over their victory, said the team had greatly improved and deserved the victory

“I am indeed proud of the Super Eagles for showing resurgence, character, a high sense of patriotism,” he said.

Alhaji Aminu Garko, Chairman of the correspondents chapel of the NUJ, urged for prayers and support for the team and also enjoined the Eagles to “build on their current form and go all out to clinch the trophy."

He also expressed joy at the victory, saying that he was sure the Eagles would go all the way to the final.

Victor Samuel, a footballer, noted that the defence of the Eagles’ also deserved commendation.

“The boys were strong and disciplined at the back. The likes of Bassey, Zaidu, Ajayi, Aina and Ekong were solid and really performed as expected,” he said.

Muhammad Sadik, a coach, expressed happiness over the victory.

“Honestly, I am impressed with the outcome of this match.

“The players were able to record victory against a good opponent, Cameroon,” he said.

