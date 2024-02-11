ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

AFCON 2023 final to hold amid tight security

News Agency Of Nigeria

The stadium is also wearing a new look ahead of the final scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Nigerian time.

Supporters, media men under security screening before access to the Olympique Alassane Ouattara Stadium, D’Ebimpe, venue of the 2023 AFCON final between Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire [NAN]
Supporters, media men under security screening before access to the Olympique Alassane Ouattara Stadium, D’Ebimpe, venue of the 2023 AFCON final between Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire [NAN]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the final will be held between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the hosts, the Elephants of Côte D’Ivoire, at the 60,000-capacity Olympique Alassane Ouattara Stadium, D’Ebimpe.

The supporters of both Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire were already trooping into the stadium at the time of filing this report, with everyone subjected to a high level of security screening before access to the stadium.

A NAN correspondent covering the final reports that security around the stadium has been beefed up with the support of the military.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mobile prison vehicles are positioned in strategic positions at stadiums to ensure a smooth operation for security agencies.

The stadium is also wearing a new look ahead of the final scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Nigerian time.

NAN also reports that the Super Eagles played out a 1-1 draw in their first game against Equatorial Guinea, dispatched hosts, Elephants of Côte D’Ivoire, 1-0 in the second game and recorded a 1-0 win over Guinea Bissau in the last group B match.

The three-time African champions, defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 2-0 in the round of 16 and secured a 1-0 win over the Palancas Negras of Angola in the quarter-final.

Nigeria advanced to the final after a 4-2 win in the penalty shootout against South Africa in the semi-final following a 1-1 draw during regulation time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria won the AFCON title in 1980, 1994 and 2013.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians are turning to agbo sellers as price of drugs continues to soar

Nigerians are turning to agbo sellers as price of drugs continues to soar

Stakeholders decry surge in cases of blindness in Plateau

Stakeholders decry surge in cases of blindness in Plateau

Alex Otti commends Nigerian Army for peace, order in Abia

Alex Otti commends Nigerian Army for peace, order in Abia

Diabetic, hypertensive patients turn to God for healing amid rising cost of medicine

Diabetic, hypertensive patients turn to God for healing amid rising cost of medicine

AFCON: Fans death and need for cautious excitement, restrained anxiety

AFCON: Fans death and need for cautious excitement, restrained anxiety

9mobile subscribers complain bitterly of poor network services

9mobile subscribers complain bitterly of poor network services

Anti-graft agency seizes 10 warehouses in Kano for hoarding foodstuffs

Anti-graft agency seizes 10 warehouses in Kano for hoarding foodstuffs

FCT residents commend Tinubu over grains release, want impact on food prices

FCT residents commend Tinubu over grains release, want impact on food prices

AFCON 2023 final to hold amid tight security

AFCON 2023 final to hold amid tight security

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo, others call for strong economic ties between Nigeria, Angola

Former DSS Director, Mike Ejiofor [Channels TV]

I told people not to pay ransom until I was kidnapped - Ex-DSS director

Tinubu mourns Namibia’s President Geingob

Tinubu mourns Namibia’s President Geingob

INEC suspends electoral officer in Plateau over missing ballot papers/Illustration [The Cable]

INEC suspends electoral officer in Plateau over missing ballot papers