AFCON 2023 final to hold amid tight security

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the final will be held between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the hosts, the Elephants of Côte D’Ivoire, at the 60,000-capacity Olympique Alassane Ouattara Stadium, D’Ebimpe.

The supporters of both Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire were already trooping into the stadium at the time of filing this report, with everyone subjected to a high level of security screening before access to the stadium.

A NAN correspondent covering the final reports that security around the stadium has been beefed up with the support of the military.

Mobile prison vehicles are positioned in strategic positions at stadiums to ensure a smooth operation for security agencies.

The stadium is also wearing a new look ahead of the final scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Nigerian time.

NAN also reports that the Super Eagles played out a 1-1 draw in their first game against Equatorial Guinea, dispatched hosts, Elephants of Côte D’Ivoire, 1-0 in the second game and recorded a 1-0 win over Guinea Bissau in the last group B match.

The three-time African champions, defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 2-0 in the round of 16 and secured a 1-0 win over the Palancas Negras of Angola in the quarter-final.

Nigeria advanced to the final after a 4-2 win in the penalty shootout against South Africa in the semi-final following a 1-1 draw during regulation time.

