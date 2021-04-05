Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has reiterated his position to not negotiate with the armed group that kidnapped 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, Igabi local government area of the state last month.

Bandits kidnapped the students on March 11, 2021, and have demanded a ransom payment of N500 million from the government.

El-Rufai said during an interview on Channels TV on Sunday, April 4 that he won't negotiate or pay the bandits, and will instead stick to military action.

He said, "We're doing everything to get them back home safe, other than pay money. Every other option is on the table but we'll not pay a penny.

"We'll not negotiate with them. We have the technology and the instrument to locate and pursue them, and by the grace of God, rescue them.

"We know a few places that we suspect they're there."

The 61-year-old said security forces had surrounded the bandits in the first few days of the abduction, but lost them due to bad weather.

He cautioned that anyone that seeks to negotiate for the students' release on behalf of the government will be prosecuted.

The governor's stance is a departure from that of other governors in the northern region who have had students kidnapped in their states, with recent examples in Katsina, Niger, and Zamfara over the past four months.

All students kidnapped in those states were released days or weeks later after negotiations, although governors insist money did not exchange hands.

El-Rufai said on Sunday that bandits decided to abduct the students in Kaduna because of his government's decision to not reward their criminal activities with negotiations or amnesty as done in surrounding states.

The governor said it's important for the government to always apply the full weight of the law on lawbreakers so that they can serve as deterrent.

He described any other options to engage the criminals as irrational, emotional, and stupid.

"This is war. We must wipe them out. That is the first order of business.

"There is no society that sits and negotiates with criminals," he said.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry in the northern region.

Bandits killed a total of 937 people and kidnapped 1,972 others last year.

Official government records alone show over 200 people have been killed by bandits this year, 107 of them killed in February alone.