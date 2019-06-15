Mr Oyebode Fadipe, General Manager, Corporate Communications, AEDC, made the disclosure to newsmen on the sidelines of an AEDC consumer consultative forum held at Karu Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

Fadipe, who said that out of the 200, 000 customers in the state, 50, 000 had already received pre-paid metres, explained that the metering of customers was a process that would be sustained.

“Metering is an ongoing thing. Have we been able to cover all our customers?

“ Of course, we have not been able to cover all of them but that is the reason why this policy has come up; the policy of Metre Asset Provider.

“That is supposed to help us speed up the process of whatever metering gap that currently exists.

“So, I want to assure you that we will ensure that all of our customers are metered,” he said.

He, however, disagreed with the views of some customers that the pre-paid metres had already been paid for by the Federal Government and donated to distribution companies for distribution to customers across the country free of charge.

“The Fderal Government does not fund AEDC or any other electricity distribution company in the country.

“The pre-paid metering is strictly the responsibility of the electricity distribution companies in order to resolve the problem of power which lies on metering,’’ he said.

He added that the AEDC takes customers engagement seriously, hence the constant interactions to improve service delivery.

According to him, without customers, there will be no success in the activities of electricity distribution companies.

Also, Mr James Gbenga, a Representative of MERON Nigeria Limited, a metering service provider contracted to provide pre-paid meters to customers in Nasarawa state, also spoke to newsmen.

He assured that all modalities had been put in place to ensure that there are enough metres for customers who request for it.

“Our objective is to ensure that customers within Nasarawa are metered and we are on top of the situation.

“I can assure you that we have enough metres in our warehouses; when customers demand for it, we ensure it is provided for the customer,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that customers and officials of the AEDC engaged in an interactive session on better ways to communicate.

The meeting also discussed issues relating to electricity consumption, payment of electricity bills and metering of households in the state.