AEDC apologies for wrong charges on Band A customers amid new tariff

The Management of AEDC tendered the apology in a notice to its customers in Abuja on Thursday.

It said, "This is to inform customers across the AEDC franchise that we are aware of the wrong charges faced by some Band A customers who tried to recharge their meters following the new tariff regime.

“This is due to a system glitch caused by the reclassification of some Band A customers who have now been downgraded to B due to the number of hours of electricity supply enjoyed over the past few weeks.

“These erstwhile Band A customers who vended were charged the new tariff of ₦225 per Kilowatt Hour. Our team is working to identify the customers affected and all excess charges will be refunded," it said.

According to AEDC, the situation also saw some Band A customers who are now charged ₦225 vend at the old rate. The company said that once the glitch is resolved, these categories of customers would now recharge their meters at the new rate of ₦225, which will ensure they enjoy a minimum supply of 20 hours daily.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during this change.