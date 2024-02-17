ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

AEDC apologises to customers over power interruption

News Agency Of Nigeria

The company said that it was working diligently to minimise the impact of these outages.

AEDC apologises to customers over power interruption
AEDC apologises to customers over power interruption

Recommended articles

The management of the company made the apology in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause and sincerely apologise for this disruption.

“We would like to inform you that we are aware of the unstable power supply experienced in recent times essentially caused by insufficient power allocation to us.

ADVERTISEMENT

”This has constrained us to implement load curtailment directives across our franchise to manage the situation for grid stability,” it said.

The company said that the insufficient power allocation would involve occasional temporary interruption of power supply to certain areas for a limited period.

The company said that it was working diligently to minimise the impact of these outages.

”We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this challenging time.

”Please be assured that we will continue to update you on the situation and provide any necessary information as it becomes available.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you for your continued support and patience,” it said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

IGP distributes ₦69m to deceased families, injured officers in Ebonyi

IGP distributes ₦69m to deceased families, injured officers in Ebonyi

INEC warns Edo guber aspirants to pull down campaign billboards, jingles

INEC warns Edo guber aspirants to pull down campaign billboards, jingles

Lagos lawmaker cries out, says drug abuse becoming a national problem

Lagos lawmaker cries out, says drug abuse becoming a national problem

Nasarawa Police arrest 10 for allegedly stealing 45 children, recover 6 victims

Nasarawa Police arrest 10 for allegedly stealing 45 children, recover 6 victims

Bi-Courtney warns passengers against vandalising airport property, threatens litigation

Bi-Courtney warns passengers against vandalising airport property, threatens litigation

Sanwo-Olu pledges to clear pension backlog in April

Sanwo-Olu pledges to clear pension backlog in April

AEDC apologises to customers over power interruption

AEDC apologises to customers over power interruption

Minister warns Nigerians against making inflammatory comments against govt

Minister warns Nigerians against making inflammatory comments against govt

Lagos paid ₦138.1bn accrued pension to 34,178 in 17 years – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos paid ₦138.1bn accrued pension to 34,178 in 17 years – Sanwo-Olu

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Godwin Emefiele, former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

EFCC declares Emefiele's wife, 3 others wanted for money laundering

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali [Twitter:Oganlamedia]

Nothing must happen to Nwabali - NANS warns South Africans

5 things Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire have in common ahead of AFCON final.

5 things Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire have in common ahead of AFCON final

This is an overwhelming tragedy - Tinubu reacts to death of Wigwe, others

This is an overwhelming tragedy - Tinubu reacts to death of Wigwe, others