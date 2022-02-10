Since Monday, February 9, 2022, some parts of the country have been experiencing fuel scarcity, such that long queues have returned to filling stations.
Adulterated petrol: Nigerians charge Buhari to sanction offenders
Following the discovery of methanol in over 100 millions of Petrol litres, many Nigerians have charged President Muhammadu Buhari to mete out punishment on not only the supplier that had been identified, but the regulating officers that allowed it for public consumption.
Revealing the cause of the fuel scarcity, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) blamed it on the discovery of methanol in over 100 million litres of petrol.
According to the agency, the supplier of the commodity had been identified, and the adulterated Petrol had been withdrawn from the market to avoid its consumption
But Nigerians have sought the punishment of the supplier, as they lamented how life has been unbearable for them with the fuel scarcity the adulterated Petrol caused.
“I have been boarding the public buses to work since Monday because I couldn’t secure fuel for my car, which is very terrible for me. The distress it has caused me and other people I know, words aren’t enough to describe it. So, I feel the corrupt officials, who allowed the adulterated Petrol in the market should not go unpunished,” a banker, Gbenga Shontonwa, told this writer.
Echoing Shotonwa’s opinion, a motorist, who also spoke, but on a condition of anonymity, revealed that the fuel scarcity has caused a spike in transportation fares.
His words: “It wasn’t easy for me to get the Petrol I’m working with. In fact, I, alongside my colleagues, had resolved to increase fares for passengers, and it’s just because aside from the fact that we went through a lot to buy the commodity, we bought it from the black market, and it was costly. Hence, those causing us this agony should be sanctioned.”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng