ADSC seek united efforts from stakeholders for economic transformation

Oluwafemi, who made the call in a statement on Sunday, stressed the need to rebrand Nigeria’s social relief efforts. ADSC is a premier research organisation committed to shaping policy and fostering innovation in Africa.

The ADSC helmsman recommended a paradigm shift in the use of the term ‘palliatives’ to ‘social investments’ for sustainable development. He said that words shape the lens through which the world is seen and they mold perceptions, influence actions, and shape policies.

According to him, if we continually speak in terms of palliatives, we unintentionally ingrain the belief that our problems are insurmountable in the long term. The expert said that by adopting the phrase, social interventions, a culture of strategic planning and systematic change is encouraged.

He urged policymakers, non-governmental organisations and civil society groups to adopt ‘social interventions’ as the new norm.

“The task of repositioning Nigeria as a powerhouse of social and economic stability is colossal and cannot be accomplished by one individual or entity.

“It requires a collective effort, I call upon all stakeholders, including political parties, business leaders, and the general public, to join hands in this national rebranding effort.

“Support for President Bola Tinubu’s economic initiatives must go hand-in-hand with an internal reevaluation of how we discuss and implement social change.

“By embracing this new terminology, we can foster a mindset that is aligned with long-term solutions rather than quick fixes.

“Such a shift will not only be semantically significant but will also have tangible impacts on the effectiveness and reach of our social and economic programs,” he said.

Oluwafemi said that as Tinubu leads the nation toward a brighter economic future, it was necessary to enrich the national discourse on paving the way for a new chapter in Nigeria’s socio-economic story with the right words.