Ado-Odo residents drum support for Tinubu

In a bid to show their support for Tinubu, the Asiwaju Support Group in the town, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, held a solidarity rally to drum support for the APC candidate.

Speaking to Pulse on Sunday, September 25, 2022, a member of the group, Dr. Lateef Sulaimon said that the group was convinced that Tinubu is its best choice given his performance as Lagos State governor between 1999 and 2007.

According to him, Tinubu channeled the path to prosperity for Lagos, adding that his competence and ability to develop human resources endeared the group to the former governor.

Sulaimon said, “This group was established by indigenes of Ado-Odo. We are apolitical but at the same time, we want to form a formidable force in canvassing for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidency.

“We are doing that because Asiwaju has been in the political space for a very long time and his antecedent speaks for itself as everybody can see his achievements as governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007, and we have seen the progressive growth of Lagos. This convinced us that among all the contestants in the presidential race, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the best choice.

“Today, Lagos is the fourth richest city in Africa after Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Cairo. He channeled the path to prosperity for Lagos State and manage the economy of the state very efficiently.

“With this, his antecedent, competence, intellectual capacity

and development of human resources, attributes made us conclude and decide root for Asiwaju to be the next president of Nigeria”.