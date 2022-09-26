RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ado-Odo residents drum support for Tinubu

Bayo Wahab

The group says among all the contestants in the presidential race, Tinubu is the best choice.

Ado-Odo residents drum support for Bola Tinubu. (Pulse)
Ado-Odo residents drum support for Bola Tinubu. (Pulse)

Recommended articles

In a bid to show their support for Tinubu, the Asiwaju Support Group in the town, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, held a solidarity rally to drum support for the APC candidate.

Speaking to Pulse on Sunday, September 25, 2022, a member of the group, Dr. Lateef Sulaimon said that the group was convinced that Tinubu is its best choice given his performance as Lagos State governor between 1999 and 2007.

According to him, Tinubu channeled the path to prosperity for Lagos, adding that his competence and ability to develop human resources endeared the group to the former governor.

Sulaimon said, “This group was established by indigenes of Ado-Odo. We are apolitical but at the same time, we want to form a formidable force in canvassing for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidency.

“We are doing that because Asiwaju has been in the political space for a very long time and his antecedent speaks for itself as everybody can see his achievements as governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007, and we have seen the progressive growth of Lagos. This convinced us that among all the contestants in the presidential race, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the best choice.

“Today, Lagos is the fourth richest city in Africa after Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Cairo. He channeled the path to prosperity for Lagos State and manage the economy of the state very efficiently.

“With this, his antecedent, competence, intellectual capacity

and development of human resources, attributes made us conclude and decide root for Asiwaju to be the next president of Nigeria”.

Sulaimon added that the solidarity rally organised by indigenes of Ado-Odo was supported by residents of communities in Oloparun, Alapoti, Lusada, Atan, Ere, Idi-Ota, Elemoki, Isalu, Ketu, Ayede and other settlements surrounding Ado-Odo.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ado-Odo residents drum support for Tinubu

Ado-Odo residents drum support for Tinubu

Buhari returns to Abuja after outing at UNGA77 in New York

Buhari returns to Abuja after outing at UNGA77 in New York

Gunman kills 9 in school shooting in Russia

Gunman kills 9 in school shooting in Russia

‘Don’t vote for killers’, Jonathan advises Nigerians

‘Don’t vote for killers’, Jonathan advises Nigerians

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

2023: APC postpones inauguration of PCC

2023: APC postpones inauguration of PCC

Gov. Soludo promises speedy intervention on flood victims in Anambra

Gov. Soludo promises speedy intervention on flood victims in Anambra

500,000 Nigerians await repatriation from 3 countries -Commissioner

500,000 Nigerians await repatriation from 3 countries -Commissioner

Judgment: LASTMA not revenue generating agency – rights activist

Judgment: LASTMA not revenue generating agency – rights activist

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The drug barons arrested by the NDLEA operatives with N193 billion worth of crack in Lagos (NDLEA).

NDLEA discovers cocaine warehouse in Lagos, seizes N14bn worth of crack

Professor Zainab Duke Abiola and her housemaid. [Twitter:@PoliceNG]

Abuja lawyer arrested for beating police orderly who refused to do house chores

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU Strike: Court orders lecturers to return to classrooms immediately

Chris Ngige.

ASUU Strike: We'll order vice-chancellors to reopen universities – FG