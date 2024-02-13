ADVERTISEMENT
Adeyanju tells Gbajabiamila to drop his quest to regulate social media

Bayo Wahab

Adeyanju said it is ironic that the Chief of Staff, whose political party rode to power using social media now seeks to regulate the platforms.

Adeyanju Deji, Convener Concerned Nigerians. [PG]
Recently, Gbajabiamila while representing President Bola Tinubu at the launch of a book written by Babatunde Fashola, Former Minister for Works, called for the regulation of social media.

But Adeyanju has opposed the call, saying it negates the principles of freedom of speech upon which Nigeria's democracy is built.

In a statement conveying his reaction to Gbajabiamila’s position on the matter, the activist said even though the Chief of Staff has been a target for fake news peddlers in recent times, the Nigerian constitution permits divergent opinions and criticisms on issues of national importance.

He said, “While I recognize the fact that Mr Femi Gbajabiamila has, in recent times, been at the receiving end of fake news, targeted harassment and baseless corruption allegations, it must, however, be noted that the call for regulation of social media negates the principles of freedom of speech upon which our democratic nation is built.

“Needless to say freedom of speech is a constitutionally guaranteed right enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and this right ought to be protected because it permits divergent opinions and criticisms on critical national issues.”

He said, “Even more ironic is the fact that the APC government where Femi Gbajabiamila presently holds a key position, rode onto power under the back of social media.

“It, is, therefore, disheartening that Femi Gbajabiamila is now seeking to regulate social media, to protect himself from criticisms! I recall Femi Gbajabiamila’s persistent criticisms of the government of the day in 2014, where he among others, described the government as “vagabonds in power and barbarians at the gate.”

He maintained that despite some of the ills that may be associated with social media, the platform has served as a tool for citizens to easily reach government officials who were hitherto unreachable, and hold them accountable.

According to him, it is the free and easy access to politicians and government officials that the Chief of Staff seeks to shut down.

I, therefore, call on the President’s chief of staff to banish any thought of regulating social media or infringing on the citizens’ right to freedom of expression but commit to protecting the civic space and freedom of speech as he holds a vital position to do so,” Adeyanju submitted.

The activist explained there are existing remedies available to anyone who has been subjected to social media harassment or defamation, adding that if Gbajabiamila feels aggrieved, he should invoke the available legal remedies, instead of seeking to create “a nebulous regulation of social media.”

Bayo Wahab

