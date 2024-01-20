ADVERTISEMENT
Focus on your job —  Adeyanju slams Wike over rising insecurity in Abuja

Bayo Wahab

The activist accused the minister of taking the security issues in Abuja with levity.

Deji Adeyanju during the protest at the EFCC head office in Abuja demanding the extradition of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke
Deji Adeyanju during the protest at the EFCC head office in Abuja demanding the extradition of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke

In a statement released to journalists, Adeyanju asked Wike to concentrate on his job to address the rampant cases of kidnappings and killings that have plagued the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja in recent months.

The activist accused the minister of taking the security issues in Abuja with levity, saying the former Governor of Rivers State is more preoccupied with power struggle in his home state.

The statement reads, “The safety and security of citizens should be of utmost priority for any responsible government, yet the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, bears a significant responsibility for the escalating insecurity in the capital city.”

“It is disheartening to witness the nonchalant attitude displayed by the FCT Minister towards the security challenges faced by the residents of Abuja. Instead of taking responsibility as the Chief Executive Officer of the FCT, he was busy blaming Council Chairmen for travelling out of their Area Council just yesterday when he spent days partying and politicking in Rivers State himself. He has refused to actively address the pressing issues facing the FCT. He seems to be more preoccupied with politicking and engaging in power struggles in his home state of Rivers. This neglect of duty has left the people of Abuja vulnerable and exposed to the nefarious activities of criminals.”

Adeyanju believes that the displacement of disadvantaged individuals and the destruction of their shanties in the FCT contribute to the rising insecurity in Abuja.

“Rather than adequately relocating these individuals and providing them with alternative means of sustenance, the Minister has callously sent them to the streets, exacerbating the desperation and criminal activities in the city,” he said.

Adding that “The Minister’s negligence and failure to address their needs and concerns have inadvertently created a vicious cycle of crime and victimization. It is important to note that, when the poor no longer have what to eat, they will eat the rich.”

He, however, called on President Bola Tinubu to hold Wike accountable for the current security challenges in the FCT.

It is imperative that the Minister prioritizes the safety and well-being of the people rather than engaging in personal political battles. The President must address the security situation in Abuja decisively and ensure that necessary measures are taken to safeguard the lives and property of its inhabitants,” Adeyanju said.

He also urged the security agencies to enhance their intelligence-gathering capabilities and redouble their efforts to make the city safe for all residents to live in and pursue their dreams and aspirations.

