Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s 77th birthday, Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity has praised the president in an article he shared on his Facebook account.

In the article published on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, Adesina said Buhari he is not like other past leaders because he's not a thief.

The presidential spokesperson further said that Nigeria would have been a better country if Buhari’s military regime in the 80s had lasted longer.

Buhari ruled Nigeria from 1983 to 1985 as a military leader before he was deposed by and replaced by General Ibrahim Babangida.

Adesina wrote, “unlike many past leaders, the president is not a thief, We know people who were worth only thousands when they got into leadership positions in this country, but they came out in obscene wealth.

Adesina said he was happy when Buhari became Nigeria’s president after 12 years of struggle, saying he has been following him since he was an undergraduate.

“I have said it before, and I say it again. I have followed Buhari since he was a military ruler, when I was an undergraduate.

“And if that regime had lasted for longer, Nigeria would not be in the doldrums that she found herself. It was a tough administration, but which was leading us on the right path.

“You could imagine my joy when Buhari eventually emerged civilian President after 12 years of struggle. I didn’t think I was going to ever serve in government, but I found myself in it. Just because it was Buhari.”

The spokesperson mainatined that he remains a “dyed-in-the-wool Buharist” regardless of what others see as “foibles and failings of the administration”.