Adesina says President Buhari can win Boko Haram war before he leaves office

"Nothing is impossible," Adesina says.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Femi Adesina [Presidency]
The Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says his principal can end a Boko Haram insurgency that has mostly afflicted Nigeria's northern region since 2009.

On Buhari's watch, Boko Haram has morphed into splinter groups, amid periodic military onslaughts and victory laps from the administration and its talking heads.

Speaking during a ChannelsTV programme, Adesina boasted that President Buhari can end the terrorism war before he leaves office in 17 months.

“Nothing is impossible,” Adesina said.

“I always refer to the Tamil Tigers in Sri Lanka. That rebellion lasted for 28 years. But one day, the mastermind of that rebellion was taken out and that was the automatic ending of it.

“Those who are behind this insurgency will be taken out.

"They are being taken out one after the other and it will get to a point that the last of them will be taken out, and then we’ll get to the end of it. It can be done within 17 months that remains for this administration," he added.

In his Christmas message to Nigerians, Buhari vowed that an insurgency that has claimed more than 50,000 lives while displacing millions of people, will soon become history.

