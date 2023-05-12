The sports category has moved to a new website.

Nigerians will appreciate Buhari after he leaves office  —  Adesina

Pulse nigeria

Adesina says Buhari has the interest of Nigerians at heart, adding that his achievements cannot be erased.

Muhammadu Buhari's tenure will end on May 29, 2023. [Presidency]
The president’s spokesperson said Buhari would be remembered for many achievements by fair Nigerians.

Adesina said this in his weekly article titled, ‘NG-CARES: How Buhari quietly attends to needs of Nigerians.

He said Buhari has the interest of Nigerians at heart, adding that his achievements cannot be erased.

Some revisionists are busy, trying to obfuscate issues and obliterate the achievements of the Buhari administration. But truth is like cork in water. The more you press it down, the more it stays afloat, he said.

“After he retires to his native Daura, in Katsina State, we will always be glad that the honest man was here. I mean those who are fair-minded, but who happen to number in scores of millions”.

According to Adesina, one of the signposts of Buhari’s administration is his kindness to Nigerians. He added that the president did a lot to make life better for many needy Nigerians without making a fuss about it.

“The judgement of history is usually the most enduring, and as President Muhammadu Buhari weighs anchor in less than three weeks, posterity will be impartial, and, therefore, kind to him.

“One signpost of the administration is its care and kindness to Nigerians. Quietly. Without fuss. No adulation or self-aggrandisement.”

“These welfarist interventions give a window into the kind soul of the President, a man some people have not bothered to discern, dissect and decipher.

Adesina also dismissed many claims about his principal’s personality as false, adding that they were all misconceptions.

“They just deliberately stay in the trenches of the past, soused and marooned in apocryphal beliefs: oh, he ruled with an iron fist as military leader. He herded people into jail. He imprisoned journalists through Decree 4. He also had Decree 2, which gave him power to detain anyone indefinitely.

“No human face. He’s a Fulani, and therefore, a herdsman, who supports his people to attack farmers. Religious bigot, who does not recognize any other faith. True? False. And I should know. Why? Because I’ve worked with him closely for eight years, and I can say I know the man Muhammadu Buhari, apart from the myth and the deliberate misconceptions,” he said.

Pulse nigeria



