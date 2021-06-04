Adesina says Nigerians need a leader that can whip them into line when they misbehave

Adesina in an article on Friday, June 4, 2021, described President Muhammadu Buhari as a ‘’kind bully’, saying the President won’t allow criminals and insurrectionists from any part of the country to destroy Nigeria.

In the article titled ‘I Suddenly Remembered Why I Fell In Love With The President’, the president’s media aide said, “The man we fell in love with is of iron and steel, one ready and willing to knock sense into contumacious heads, whipping everyone into line. And being kind to us in the process. A kind bully, if you like the oxymoron.”

Adesina’s article came days after the president condemned the attacks on police stations, prisons, and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission, especially in the South-East.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Buhari had threatened to deal with secessionist agitators in the country, saying “some of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that happened during the Civil War”.

He added that he would treat them in the language they understand.

The president’s tweets riled many Nigerians as some of his critics reported the tweet asking the social media company to take it down.

The microblogging site later deleted the civil war’ tweet, saying “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules”.

But in his piece on Friday, Adesina said the President cannot allow anarchy to overtake the land.

He said, “What our country needs at this time is iron and steel. An alchemy of GMB (General Muhammadu Buhari) and PMB (President Muhammadu Buhari).

“We are in a democracy, yes, but democracy is no byword for lawlessness. If anybody misbehaves in any part, repeat, any part, of the country, they need to be whipped into line.

“The nation needs not go into a tailspin because some people bear giant-sized grudges in their hearts. By the way, is there any part of the country that does not have one grievance or the other? Is the next option then to capsize the boat of the country? Any leader that has sworn to uphold the Constitution would not open his eyes, and see it happen.

“Leaders must do whatever they should do to maintain peace and tranquillity in their countries. Their intentions will always be misinterpreted and misrepresented. No matter. The good of the larger majority must be considered at all times. North, South, East, West, anarchy should never be condoned, no matter what some people may say.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government of Nigeria has suspended Twitter operations in the country.