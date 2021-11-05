RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Adesina says he stopped attending Abuja church because pastor always criticised Buhari

Adesina says the pastor saw himself as someone who must bring the Buhari government down.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Femi Adesina [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari and Femi Adesina [Presidency]

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity says he stopped attending a church in Abuja because the pastor of the church was always attacking the president.

Adesina said this in an article titled ‘This Kumuyi is simply different’.

Although Adesina didn’t mention the name of the church, he said that it is a branch of the church he had attended for over 30 years.

Adesina’s public profile states that he is a member of the Foursquare Gospel Church, which was founded by Pastor William Kumuyi.

In the article, the president’s spokesperson said that the pastor was hell-bent on criticising the president and also called him all sort of names.

“I used to attend a church in Abuja from 2015 to 2018, till the pastor began to see himself as someone who must bring the Buhari government down. Sunday after Sunday, it was all sorts of criticism from the pulpit. But I endured, since it was a branch of a church I had attended for over 30 years. Till one day, he overdid it, he said.

“The Dapchi girls were abducted and there was no name the pastor did not call President Buhari that Sunday. It was horrendous that such things could come from the pulpit. But I suffered long and sat through the sermon, or rather, what was supposed to be a sermon. I then went home, wondering what the church of God was turning to.”

He added that the pastor did not deem it fit to commend the President after most of the Dapchi girls had been rescued.

