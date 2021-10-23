Adesina says Buhari wants peace and unity in Nigeria

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity said this when he received members of the National Council for Women Society, and representatives of National Associations of Nigerian Students in his office, at the State House, Abuja, Punch reports.

A group comprising Nollywood actors, under the auspices of Ambassadors of Voice for Change and led by Zack Orji were also among the visitors.

Adesina said some forces are trying to pull the country apart, adding that the president would not allow that to happen.

He said it is in Nigerians interest that the country survives to maintain the country’s unity in diversity.

He said, “Mr. President is actuated by nothing else than peace and unity of the country, many times he has said that those of them that fought for the unity of Nigeria will not sit down with their eyes open and see the country dismembered in their presence.

“What Mr. President wants is peace, unity and whatever it takes for Nigeria to have peace, she will have it. I remembered I did a piece recently where I said for Nigeria, it is ‘Peace Dole’ (Peace by Force).

“The idea of this movement, Ambassadors of Voice for Change, is very good. I am sure it is God that inspired it.

“We know that there are lots of forces attempting to pull the country apart but if the country will stay together (and it will stay together), we need initiatives like this, we need voices like this, we need ambassadors like this.

“It is in our collective interest that Nigeria survives. Our collective interest is that our unity in diversity is maintained so that we remain together in peace and unity, and there is strength in unity.”

In his reaction, the spokesperson of Ambassadors of Voice of Change, Zack Orji, vowed that the group was ready to collaborate with security agencies and Nigerians to ensure peace reigns in the country.

Orji said, “There is no way government is going to work alone without the cooperation of the people. This movement will cover the 36 States of the Federation; our aim is to engage roadshows, town hall meetings, rallies and all kinds of meetings to sensitise people so they can be on the same bandwagons as ourselves.”