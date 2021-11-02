RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Adesina says Buhari doesn't support impunity, crime against Journalists

President Muhammadu Buhari does not support crimes or impunity against Journalists in Nigeria.

Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to Buhari on Media and Publicity, made this known at a Policy Dialogue on Protection of Journalists in commemoration of 2021 International Day to end Impunity for crimes against Journalists, in Abuja.

“President Muhammadu Buhari does not support impunity against journalists and this administration will not harm any journalist.”

Adesina maintained that journalism and transparency were two essential components of democracy as one could not survive without the other.

“Transparency is essential in a democracy and it is the journalists that ensure that transparency is present in a democratic government.

“Journalism cannot be separated from transparency in a democracy,” he said.

He reiterated that journalists play an important role in the society and must be protected.

Speaking earlier, Mr Mohammed Etsu, the Acting Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice buttressed the fact that the Federal Government was committed to ensuring the safety of journalists as they practice their trade.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the dialogue was organised by the Ministry of Justice and Managing Conflict in Nigeria Programme with funding from the European Union.

NAN also reports that the United Nations declared Nov. 2 as the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists in commemoration of the assassination of two French journalists in Mali.

The 2021 celebration highlights the instrumental role of prosecutorial services, in investigating and prosecuting not only killings but also threats of violence against journalists.

This year’s campaign also highlights the psychological trauma experienced by journalists, who are victims of threats, and raises awareness of the importance to investigate and prosecute these threats in order to end the impunity for those who attack media professionals.

The commemorations in 2021 will also pave the way for the 10-year anniversary of the UN Plan of Action on Safety of Journalists and the issue of Impunity, to be marked in 2022.

