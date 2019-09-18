Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has explained the reason why the economic team headed by Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo was dissolved.

Adesina in an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday, September 17, 2019, said the economic team was dissolved “for good reasons” and also for “better management.”

Contrary to claims making the rounds that the dissolution of the team caused a dispute between President Buhari and Osinbajo, Adesina said, “Nothing out of the ordinary is going on.

He said, “Governance continues and the Presidency remains one. And this Presidency just wants to do what’s best for Nigeria.

“But, unfortunately, our country is one in which even if a 100-year-old man dies, people will still want to find out what killed him.

“In Nigeria, there are too many inferences from things that are just normal and natural; things that are designed to accelerate governance and ensure there is probity and accountability.

“They will find all sorts of inferences.

“All that President Buhari has done, particularly this week, is just to tweak governance and get the best for Nigerians.”

Adesina also said he was not aware of the alleged plans by the Presidency to remove the Social Investment Programme from Osinbajo’s control.

He added that the new economic advisory council could sometimes defer to the Vice-President when the need arises.

He said, “You seem to forget that the Vice-President is the Number Two man in the country.

“If the President is away, the Vice-President acts because it is a joint ticket.

“Therefore, the new economic advisory body can also relate with the Vice-President when necessary.

“It is just some Nigerians who want to drive a wedge between the President and the Vice-President that are reading meaning to everything.

“They insinuate [something] about everything. It is still one Presidency and decisions taken are best for the country.”

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, September 15, 2019, constituted an economic council to replace the economic management headed by the Vice President.