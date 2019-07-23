President Muhammadu Buhari's spokesperson, Femi Adesina, has condemned Nigerians who are happy about the insecurity mess in the country.

Nigeria has been gripped by a wave of insecurity that has ravaged several parts of the country with at least 1000 killed and several others kidnapped for ransom in 2019.

While speaking during an interview on Channels TV on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, Adesina, Buhari's special adviser on media and publicity, said the government is worried by the crisis.

However, he criticised those he said are happy about the situation and making it appear like the government is doing nothing to address it.

He said, "A lot is being done, but when some people deliberately make it seem as if nothing is being done, they're exacerbating the matter. Government is doing a lot.

"These times call for concerted efforts from all Nigerians to beat this insecurity. Some people gloat about it. They're happy when these things happen.

"You see it from the body language, you see it from even the words they use. But this is our country.

"If it's at peace, it's for all of us. When there are challenges, it affects everybody. It's not localised. It's round the country."

ALSO READ: Buhari sympathises with bandits’ attack victims in Sokoto

Adesina further cautioned ethnic groups against painting criminal attacks as an exclusive attack on their people, noting that they're not helping the country.

He said despite that Nigeria has insecurity "at very high level", security challenges are global.

"Even the safest countries in the world, their security must always be a work in progress. Otherwise, there can be a breach at any time," he said.

The president's aide said the government does not have a magic wand to make insecurity disappear overnight, but that it'll continue to explore efficient measures to curb it.