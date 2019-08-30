Academic Staff Union at the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED) Lagos, has vowed to begin an indefinite strike on Friday, August 30, 2019.

The strike notice according to the News Agency of Nigeria was signed by the union the Chairman of the union, Mr. Ige Ajayi.

The notice stated that the union’s decision to embark on the strike action followed a resolution and directive of the union’s congress held on August 15.

The notice reads in part: “It has become obvious that the college management and the governing council are not genuinely interested in preferring solutions to the demands of our union.

“The union demanded for immediate commencement of payment of 53.3 per cent allowances and arrears, resuscitation of internally generated revenue programme.

“Payment of all outstanding honorarium, promotion criteria, establishment of college and school based bookshop, release of N22.8m TETFUND money to beneficiaries, ”

The notice further stated that the strike became imperative following the union’s effort to explore all possible avenues to avert the resumption of the suspended strike by the union.

According to the notice, “The executive council of the union hereby declares the resumption of the suspended strike of Wednesday, July 10, to take effect from August 30 indefinitely, as directed by the congress of the union.

“By this announcement all academic activities are suspended forthwith.”

