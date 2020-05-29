Former senator, Ademola Adeleke, has been freed by a Federal High Court in Abuja from the case of exam malpractice which started two years ago.

Adeleke had been arraigned before the court in 2018 on charges of examination malpractice, criminal conspiracy, personation, breach of duty, and aiding and abetting, as he was accused of conspiring with four others to carry out the acts while writing National Examination Council (NECO) on July 21, 2017.

The allegations were first made public only days before the Osun governorship election in which Adeleke contested as the candidate of the main opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP), an election he lost.

When he was arraigned, alongside four other defendants, Adeleke pleaded not guilty to the charges and alleged that it was a political witchhunt.

Ademola Adeleke on the NECO Album for students of Ojo/Aro Community High School in Osun State [NPF]

The others who have been implicated in the scandal are Adeleke's brother, Sikiru, principal of the school, Aregbesola Mufutau, the staff responsible for registration, Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo, and a teacher, Dare Olutope.

The court struck out the case against the former senator during a hearing on Friday, May 29, 2020.

The prosecution had previously on Thursday, May 28 removed the name of the former governorship candidate from the charges.

The prosecuting counsel, Simon Lough, told Justice Inyang Ekwo, that the decision was made following Adeleke's frequent absence from hearings since he was granted permission to seek medical treatment abroad in May 2019; an absence that has continued to stall the trial.

In his Friday ruling, Justice Ekwo discharged and acquitted the first defendant because the evidence of the prosecution's four witnesses have been concluded and the witnesses have been discharged.

This ruling means Adeleke can no longer be prosecuted on the same charges when he returns to the country.

Justice Ekwo adjourned the case till June 25 for the continuation of the trial involving the other defendants in the case.