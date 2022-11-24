RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Adeleke spits fire over appointment of 30 Permanent Secretaries by Oyetola

News Agency Of Nigeria

Out-going Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun approved the appointment of 30 Permanent Secretaries on Thursday to fill existing vacancies in the state’s civil service.

In a spontaneous reaction, the governor-elect, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, said any Coordinating Director, who accepted the appointment would exit the service from Nov. 28, a day after he would have been sworn in as governor.

Adeleke, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Olawale Rasheed, said taking such appointment at “this last minute’’ indicated the readiness of those directors to exit the state service.

“We want to put it on record that those who accept the appointments should be ready to leave the service whether or not their service tenure has reached statutory age.

“The occupants will be treated as political appointees who will automatically follow the outgoing governor out of public service from Nov. 28.

“At the same time, those who still want to remain in the service of Osun State government should decline the “Greek gift’’ from the outgoing governor.

“We affirm that no waiver will be entertained in sacking from office any kangaroo permanent secretary,’’ Adeleke said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeleke, who was declared winner of the July 16 governorship election in the state by INEC, will be sworn in on Sunday.

Adeleke polled 403, 271 votes at the election against Oyetola’s 375,027.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeleke spits fire over appointment of 30 Permanent Secretaries by Oyetola

