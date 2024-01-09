ADVERTISEMENT
Adeleke sets up committee to investigate ₦200m misuse at College of Education

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Adeleke vows to ensure accountability and transparency.

Gov Adeleke (PeoplesGazette)
Gov Adeleke (PeoplesGazette)

The governor's media aide, Malam Olawale Rasheed, announced the development on Tuesday, January 09, 2023, revealing that Adeleke has directed the committee to thoroughly examine the allegations and seek an amicable resolution to the crisis that has engulfed the educational institution.

The committee, comprising Kazeem Akinloye, Chief of Staff to the governor, Teslim Igbalaye, Secretary to the State Government, and Oluwole Adedipo, Commissioner for Education, has been tasked with investigating the conflicting claims made by the Provost of the college, Prof. Jimoh Afolabi, and the Chairman of its Governing Council, Dr Peter Babalola.

The two key figures in the institution have been engaged in a war of words, each accusing the other of mismanaging the ₦200 million funds earmarked for the college.

The funds were purportedly misused within five months of the inauguration of the council by an unidentified third party within the institution.

A stern warning was issued by Governor Adeleke through his media aide, stating, "Let me warn that anybody implicated in any wrongdoing, financial mismanagement, or corrupt conduct will face heavy sanctions. I announce that I will not shield anybody no matter how highly placed."

The committee has been directed to convene a meeting with both parties involved, review all issues, including the alleged financial malpractices within the college system, and propose a comprehensive accountability and transparency system. Adeleke stated that the committee is expected to submit its findings and recommendations within a two-week timeframe.

News Agency Of Nigeria

