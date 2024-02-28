Adeleke set to boost Nigeria's economy through cocoa production, export

A statement by Malam Olawale Rasheed, the governor’s spokesman, made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Osogbo, quotes Adeleke as saying this at the official unveiling of Gureje IV Chocolate in the United Kingdom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gureje IV chocolate is derived from cocoa produced in Eti-Oni in Osun state.

“Osun, being the third highest producer of Cocoa in Nigeria, is ready to contribute significantly to Nigeria’s drive towards economic diversification,” the governor said.

Adeleke also highlighted a comprehensive detail of his administration’s strategy to revive the cocoa sector, which started with the inauguration of the Osun Cocoa Revival Agenda in January.

“These action plans when fully implemented will directly eliminate all the challenges facing the cocoa sector and position it for economic sustainability.

“I emphasised the uniqueness of our cocoa being the traditional species which has the best taste in chocolate and other related products,” he stated.

Furthermore, Adeleke assured business friends in the UK and Commonwealth, that Osun was ready for a partnership that would bring benefits to all stakeholders. The governor also assured investors interested in investing in the cocoa value chain and other business ventures of the state’s support and a conducive business environment.