Adeleke presents N518m cheques for community development

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun on Thursday presented N518 million cheques to 40 communities in the state for the implementation of multi-sectoral and socially inclusive micro projects.

Gov. Adeleke presenting cheque to one of the communities representatives.
Gov. Adeleke presenting cheque to one of the communities representatives.
According to him, Osun CSDA is World Bank Assisted, currently implementing Osun COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (Osun CARES), which is an emergency programme to cushion the adverse effects of COVID-19.

“That is the reason this administration has supported Osun CSDA with over N500 million for the implementation of multi-sectoral and socially inclusive micro projects under World Bank Assisted Osun CARES DLI 14.

“And this no doubt, is just a tip of an iceberg for what we desire for the rapid development of our dear state, Osun.

“Today’s event is part of the steps to revamp public utilities and infrastructures within the first 100 days of my administration,” he said.

Earlier in her remarks, Mrs Aderonke Abokede, the General Manager of CSDA, said the project launch and presentation of cheque was an event geared toward the preparation for the celebration of the first100 days in office of the governor.

Abokede said that the money was targeted at development of communities in the state through the provision of infrastructure and social amenities.

“Our CSDA is the agency that make use of Community Driven Development (CDD) and primarily finance micro projects initiated by communities

“Indeed, our governor is walking his talk on his five points development agenda to ensure that electoral promises are translated into needed social amenities and development through CSDA.

“The grants is going to communities to fund 87 gender sensitive, multi sectoral micro projects and these projects will be visible tangible, practicable and sustainable,” she said.

