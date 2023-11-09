ADVERTISEMENT
Adeleke presents ₦273.9bn 2024 budget to Osun assembly

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Speaker directed the state’s Ministries, Agencies and Departments to furnish the assembly with 35 copies of their budget.

Governor Ademola Adeleke presents N273.9bn 2024 budget to Osun assembly [Twitter:@AAdeleke_01]
Adeleke said the budget tagged ”Budget of Reconstruction and Recovery” was made up of Recurrent Expenditure of ₦165.65 billion and Capital Expenditure of ₦108.25 billion.

The governor said that the budget was to recover, revamp and rebuild the “battered economy” of the state, inherited by his administration.

Adeleke said he was presenting the budget in line with the existing laws, which stipulated that a draft budget of a state should be presented to the House of Assembly for approval before the end of the year.

He appealed for the speedy passage of the appropriation bill by the lawmakers.

In his remarks, Adewale Egbedun, the Speaker of the assembly, said the budget presentation was historical as it was the first budget being presented by the governor and the first to be deliberated upon by the 8th assembly.

Governor Ademola Adeleke presents N273.9bn 2024 budget to Osun assembly [Twitter:@AAdeleke_01]
Egbedun promised that the assembly would ensure that the budget was passed on time.

The Speaker directed the state’s Ministries, Agencies and Departments to furnish the assembly with 35 copies of their budget.

Also, the Speaker announced the names of the governor’s nominees into the boards of some state statutory commissions, which included the Osun Independent Electoral Commission and Osun Assembly Service Commission.

Others are the Osun Judicial Service Commission and the Osun Civil Service Commission.

The Speaker directed all the nominees to submit 35 copies of their Curriculum Vitae to the Clerk of the House.

News Agency Of Nigeria

