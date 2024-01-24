Adeleke pledges support to NSCDC in combating crime in Osun

Adeleke made the pledge when he received the new state Commandant of the NSCDC, Dr Akintayo Adaralewa, in his office on Wednesday in Osogbo.

The governor said that his administration would continue to provide every necessary support to the command, so as to improve the security of lives and property in the state.

While expressing confidence in the ability of the new Commandant and the Corps at large, Adeleke tasked the new NSCDC boss to work in synergy with other security agencies.

He said that crime prevention necessitated the collective efforts of all stakeholders and security agencies.

Adeleke commended personnel of the NSCDC for always dressing decently and their display of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Earlier in his remarks, Dr Adaralewa, explained that the courtesy visit was to introduce himself to the governor and to sought for support in the task ahead.

“Osun state is relatively peaceful, as it is one of the safest states in the country,” the NSCDC commandant said.