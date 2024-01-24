ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Adeleke pledges support to NSCDC in combating crime in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeleke commended personnel of the NSCDC for always dressing decently and their display of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Gov. Adeleke and NSCDC State Commandant, Dr Akintayo Adaralewa, during the courtesy visit. [NAN]
Gov. Adeleke and NSCDC State Commandant, Dr Akintayo Adaralewa, during the courtesy visit. [NAN]

Recommended articles

Adeleke made the pledge when he received the new state Commandant of the NSCDC, Dr Akintayo Adaralewa, in his office on Wednesday in Osogbo.

The governor said that his administration would continue to provide every necessary support to the command, so as to improve the security of lives and property in the state.

While expressing confidence in the ability of the new Commandant and the Corps at large, Adeleke tasked the new NSCDC boss to work in synergy with other security agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that crime prevention necessitated the collective efforts of all stakeholders and security agencies.

Adeleke commended personnel of the NSCDC for always dressing decently and their display of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Earlier in his remarks, Dr Adaralewa, explained that the courtesy visit was to introduce himself to the governor and to sought for support in the task ahead.

“Osun state is relatively peaceful, as it is one of the safest states in the country,” the NSCDC commandant said.

He promised to work with other security agencies to strengthen security architecture in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

About 10 people still missing from Ibadan explosion, Bodija community cries out

About 10 people still missing from Ibadan explosion, Bodija community cries out

Late Chrisland student’s mother testifies before court

Late Chrisland student’s mother testifies before court

Kogi senator tackles Ndume over relocation of CBN, FAAN to Lagos

Kogi senator tackles Ndume over relocation of CBN, FAAN to Lagos

UN chief condemns Israel's rejection of 2-state solution in ending Gaza war

UN chief condemns Israel's rejection of 2-state solution in ending Gaza war

UN urges FG to make education centre of peace-building

UN urges FG to make education centre of peace-building

Adeleke pledges support to NSCDC in combating crime in Osun

Adeleke pledges support to NSCDC in combating crime in Osun

Enugu to experience massive cassava production this year - AFAN Chairman

Enugu to experience massive cassava production this year - AFAN Chairman

INEC not recruiting ad hoc staff for by-elections – Director

INEC not recruiting ad hoc staff for by-elections – Director

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Sabo Market as alternative to Oyingbo Market

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Sabo Market as alternative to Oyingbo Market

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

Youths should be engaged to drive nation’s economy - Governor Radda

Gov Makinde

Oyo Government confirms 2 dead, 77 injured in Ibadan explosion tragedy

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, at the scene of the Ibadan explosion on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. [Twitter:@oyostategovt]

We know company using building where Ibadan explosion started - Makinde

Scenes Of The Ibadan Explosion [Twitter:@nemanigeria]

Makinde calls for calm as death toll from Ibadan explosion rises to 3