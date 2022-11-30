Adeleke inaugurates panels, tasks them with recovering looted state assets

About the committees: The Staff Audit/Appointments/Promotion Review Committee, chaired by Dr Muyiwa Oladimeji; State Assets Inventory and Recovery Committee, chaired by B. T. Salam; Contracts/MoU/Agreements Review Committee, chaired by Mr Niyi Owolade; and Chieftaincy Affairs Review Committee.

Their main focus: He has tasked them with tracking all looted public assets belonging to the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by Adeleke’s spokesperson, Malam Olawale Rasheed, on Wednesday, November 28, 2022.

What happened earlier: The governor gave the charge after inaugurating four panels in Osogbo to also review all appointments made after July 17 by the last administration.

Adeleke, represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr Kola Adewusi, decried the widespread "pillaging” of government assets.

”You must right the wrongs and discharge your mandates with a sense of urgency.

”We assure the people that we will not back down on our resolve to stop all post-July 17 illegalities,” he said, assuring that the state payroll pre-July 17 remains intact.

Adeleke said the state government had not sacked any worker on the Osun payroll.

"Those with issues to explain are those who entered the payroll after July 17,” he said.

Adeleke is working already: Adeleke promised to work closely with the State House of Assembly.

Adeleke gave the assurance at a meeting with the Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, in his county home at Ede.

The governor said he needed the cooperation of the legislature to deliver on the five-point agenda.

Adeleke, who took controversial decisions after his inauguration, described the legislature as a critical arm of government.