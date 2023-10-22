ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Adeleke hails Tinubu over Adeniyi’s confirmation as Customs CG

Nurudeen Shotayo

The governor said Adeniyi’s confirmation was a bold assertion of the president’s commitment to redirect customs for more efficiency and productivity.

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]
Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Recommended articles

Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Malam Olawale Rasheed on Sunday in Osogbo, said that Adeniyi’s confirmation offers promising direction for the Service.

He appreciated President Tinubu for recognising the capability of the customs boss to drive his agenda in the paramilitary outfit.

The governor said Adeniyi’s confirmation was a bold assertion of the president’s commitment to redirect customs for more efficiency and productivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeleke, while congratulating the customs boss for the deserving progress in his career, said that his confirmation was a reward for years of dedication, competence and pronounced commitment to public service.

“On behalf of the good people of Osun State, I heartily rejoice with a distinguished professional, Mr Bashir Adewale Adeniyi on his confirmation as the Comptroller-General of Customs by President Bola Tinubu.

“His confirmation is a testament to his enticing public record, competence, and devotion to the Customs service over the years.

”It equally underscores President Tinubu’s commitment to giving people with proven capacity increasing responsibility in the task of moving the country forward,” he said.

Adeleke urged the customs boss to continue to serve with dedication, professionalism and integrity in his new role, adding that Osun and the state at large look forward to improved contribution to the country from the customs under his leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

”I pray you have a rewarding time with a lot of accomplishments as the Comptroller-General of Customs,” he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG will provide affordable shelter to Nigerians — Minister

FG will provide affordable shelter to Nigerians — Minister

AEPB continues demolition of shanties, illegal markets in FCT

AEPB continues demolition of shanties, illegal markets in FCT

Gov Idris donates ₦7m to victims of banditry attacks in Kebbi

Gov Idris donates ₦7m to victims of banditry attacks in Kebbi

Shettima to participate in AfDB world food dialogue in US

Shettima to participate in AfDB world food dialogue in US

Paris-bound ‘businessman’ excretes 93 wraps of heroin at Abuja airport

Paris-bound ‘businessman’ excretes 93 wraps of heroin at Abuja airport

NUC approves take-off of 14 programmes at Muhammadu Buhari University

NUC approves take-off of 14 programmes at Muhammadu Buhari University

INEC cautions parties against fake news ahead of Imo, Kogi Bayelsa polls

INEC cautions parties against fake news ahead of Imo, Kogi Bayelsa polls

Kaduna govt seals Zaria academy for allegedly beating student to death

Kaduna govt seals Zaria academy for allegedly beating student to death

Adeleke hails Tinubu over Adeniyi’s confirmation as Customs CG

Adeleke hails Tinubu over Adeniyi’s confirmation as Customs CG

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 remarkable individuals who have brought honour to Nigeria via their respective fields worldwide.

5 Nigerians in charge of important world institutions

Babachir Lawal

Alleged Rigging: Tinubu's men reached out to me for dialogue - Babachir Lawal

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu [Ripples]

FG announces monthly ₦25,000 payment to vulnerable pensioners