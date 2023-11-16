ADVERTISEMENT
Adeleke directs public servants to wear Adire fabric every Wednesday

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeleke further announced his administration’s plan to create mini-industrial clusters to support the Adire industry and other craft sub-sectors in the state.

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.
Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The directive is contained in a circular issued by the state Head of Service, Ayanleye Aina, on Thursday in Osogbo.

The circular said the directive affected all categories of public servants across ministries, departments and agencies.

It also affected tertiary institutions, local governments, local development councils and area offices.

”Consequently, every Wednesday is adopted as Adire Osun day with all accounting officers and heads of agencies expected to comply with the directive.

“Additionally, all political appointees are also expected to comply with the directive from the State Executive Council to special advisers, and other categories of appointees”, it said.

The circular further said the governor presented the issue of wearing Adire during the last State Executive Council meeting and it was unanimously approved and adopted.

The circular quoted Adeleke as saying that Adire, actually had its source from Osun, noting that the new decision will reassert the traditional claim of Osun to the Adire genre.

The governor recalled his meeting with the Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, where the duo resolved to host the annual Adire Day celebration.

“Our administration is working on the creation of SME industrial clusters.

“The Adire and other craft sub-sectors will be supported to grow and flourish.

“By this decision, we are determined to rebuild the Adire industry, that is under threat from foreign mass producers.

“We are poised to breathe life into our culture with Osun as the cradle of the Yoruba nation,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Adeleke’s predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, had on July 11, 2021, directed all civil servants to wear Adire every Thursday to boost the fabric industry.

News Agency Of Nigeria

